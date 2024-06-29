Renewed appeal as boy bailed over bus incident
A teenager who was arrested after several people were assaulted or threatened on a bus in Bristol has been released on conditional bail while police enquiries continue.
The incident happened on the number 7 bus in the Whitehall Road area of Easton at about 5pm on Tuesday June 25.
The boy, 17, was arrested on on 27 June on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, assault by beating and a public order offence.
He was released from custody to an address outside the Avon and Somerset policing area, with a condition not to come to Bristol or South Gloucestershire.
The investigation continues and officers are still keen to hear from anyone who was on the number 7 bus at the time or in the area of Whitehall Road and Devon Road who has information or any footage.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224164774, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.