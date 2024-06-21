Witnesses sought following fatal collision

We are renewing our appeal for witnesses following a fatal collision in Winford earlier this month.

Officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the B3130 Chew Road, in Winford, near the cattle market, following a report at around 11.55am on Saturday 8 June.

A man in his 70s was taken to hospital where he sadly later died on Friday 14 June.

Our thoughts are with his family during what is undoubtedly a difficult time. They are being offered support from a specially trained family liaison officer.

The road is closed in both directions and motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision, or have dashcam footage.

If you were in the area between 11.30am and 12pm, please call 101 and quote reference 5224147745 to the call handler.