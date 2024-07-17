Operation providing enhanced support for Domestic Abuse victims sees 42% rise in police engagement

Avon and Somerset Police teamed up with Next Link Domestic Abuse Services to better support victims of high-risk domestic abuse in Bristol, South Gloucestershire, and Bath and North East Somerset. This initiative aimed to provide critical assistance and improve investigations during the victims’ most vulnerable moments.

For one month, from June 14th to July 14th, a dedicated response car consisting of a police officer and an Independent Domestic Violence Advocate (IDVA) from Next Link was deployed to visit victims within the first 24 hours after a report was made, while the suspect was in custody.

The operation’s success was evident in the number of victims who chose to give statements and engage in the police process during the follow-up visit. In total 49 victims were visited in person with 42% of those agreeing to give additional evidence to the police and 81% agreeing to onward IDVA engagement and support.

Temporary Inspector Matt Cable, who led the operation, highlighted the importance of this partnership: “Collaborating with our partners who specialise in supporting domestic abuse victims has been essential. Their dedicated support has enabled us to gather substantial evidence and information, collect more victim statements, safeguard vulnerable individuals, and, importantly, build cases to prosecute dangerous offenders.”

The initiative, inspired by the College of Policing, aims to empower victims to provide statements and seek help with the support of an Independent Domestic Violence Advocate (IDVA).

During the visits, officers and IDVAs spoke with victims while the perpetrator was still in custody. This timing allowed them to gather vital information and offer safeguarding options and support services.

Victims often find it difficult to provide a statement immediately after an incident due to trauma. By visiting within 24 hours, the operation gave them more time to process their experience and make an informed decision about speaking with the police and an IDVA.

Some cases saw victims being moved to safe locations, given support in leaving the area and disclosing serious sexual assaults that were not previously disclosed in the initial report.

This effort helps implement sanctions or remove dangerous offenders, ensuring the safety of women and girls in our communities. No one should have to live in fear of violence or abuse.