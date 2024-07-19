Eddie Kinuthia’s family speak movingly of their loss

Irene, the mum of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, and his auntie Jade have spoken of him, the family’s pain at his loss, and how it feels to not have answers a year after he was taken from them.

Eddie’s mother Irene and auntie Jade speaking ahead of the first anniversary of his death.

Irene described Eddie: “He was such a happy child. I think everybody’s always acknowledging his smile and his loving nature. He was just a loving, wonderful boy. I’m always thinking about, you know trying to get over losing my sweet boy.

“I think it’s the permanence of it. That the person, the people who did this, they just don’t think. There’s no going back. I can’t go back.

Jade said: “He loved cooking, he actually had applied for an apprenticeship for training to be a chef. So he would come round the house, he would bake with the girls, my kids. And we talked about, the last time he came to my house we talked about when he’s going to do it next. And he said to me: ‘Auntie you’re gonna sit down I’ll do everything you won’t lift a finger, I’ll bring the food to you.’ So to think that he’s not even going to do that.

“And his music, he was trying to get there with his music. And he has that distinctive voice. Well, I’m biased because I love him. And it’s nice that I can still listen to his voice through his music. I used to say to him you have to take me on tour I’m gonna be watching you … and I’ll be the embarrassing auntie who shouts in and just, that’s not gonna happen is it?”

Irene added: “He did Love Saves the Day … that’s the biggest one that he did. He took him (his little brother) there and he went backstage with him and to think of losing moments and experiences like that, not just for me but for my little one. I always think it’s such a waste because he had such a mind and such a passion and he was so good at it. And I’m just sad that he can’t do that, he can’t realize his dream.”

Jade said: “One thing I want people to know about Eddie. You know, people just say these things when someone has passed away, how nice they were, how friendly they were. He was that person. He was that nice. He really was. I feel sorry for the world that they’ve lost out on someone like that. He was so charming. He would talk to strangers, have a conversation. Like he’s just so friendly and warm and so intentional with his love. His hugs were the best. He had a beautiful smile. I don’t know, maybe heaven needed him.”

Irene said: “I need him. I know it’s really quite a balance, the fact that I do have faith and I do believe that I’ll see him again … but I do often just acknowledge it and say I know that … but I also want him back, because we really miss him.

“The gap is really huge. I mean when we’re together as a family – the sadness of being surrounded with family but still feeling empty somehow.

“I think he’s not gonna have a child, he wanted to, he used to say when I have my kids, I’ll be a good dad. And I just think he would have been such an amazing dad.

“I miss him. I miss his hugs, I miss his laughter, I miss dancing with him, him singing loudly through the house. I think he would have been an awesome man. He just was so full of life. I think life was just an explosion for him and I miss that. I really do. It’s such a shame that we lost that.

“It’s really sad, thinking about the time that has passed …cos we are still waiting for justice, we’re still waiting for somebody to be responsible. But being stuck on that day, going over and over it frequently and just wanting a different outcome. It’s just a position that you wouldn’t wish on anyone. But that’s us. It’s just a realisation that this is it. It’s the way it’s always gonna be.”

Jade said: “I can’t wait for the day those people tell us why they did this, because the not knowing is awful. Just living with this question in my mind is exhausting.”

