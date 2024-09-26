Former officer barred from policing for inappropriate behaviour off-duty

A misconduct hearing panel has found a former police officer who engaged in inappropriate and intimidating behaviour during an off-duty social event committed gross misconduct and would have been dismissed if he hadn’t already resigned.

Connor Shefford, who was based in South Gloucestershire, will now be barred from policing and other law enforcement agencies.

The misconduct hearing, led by a Legally Qualified Chair who is independent of policing, was held earlier today (Thursday 26 September).

The hearing heard how the former police constable, who joined Avon and Somerset Police in 2018, was ejected from a venue in Bristol city centre on Saturday 17 December, 2022. He was aggressive and intimidating towards a female member of door staff.

He then attended a second venue on Clifton Triangle and made persistent and unwanted sexualised comments towards a woman.

Temporary Superintendent Sharon Baker, who is the current head of the Professional Standards Department, said: “We began an investigation into this former officer’s actions after receiving an anonymous internal report. “We found clear evidence that Connor Shefford engaged in completely inappropriate behaviour at an off-duty social event. “His behaviour was completely wrong and wholly unacceptable, aggravated by the fact he was, at the time, a police officer and required to uphold the high standards of professional conduct expected of him, both on and off-duty. “We’re grateful for the anonymous report which enabled us to identify and robustly deal with this incident and remove this officer from duty, ensuring he isn’t able to work in policing or law enforcement again.”

A copy of the misconduct outcome notice will be added to the misconduct section of website in due course.