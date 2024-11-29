Men jailed over cocaine supply

Top, left to right: Cartel Williams; Aaron Thomas Hoskins; Ashley Wood. Bottom, left to right: Ajani Smith; Luke Anthony Gregory and Adrian Williams.

Five men have been jailed for their roles in cocaine supply in Bristol. They and a sixth man had all previously admitted a charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine between November 2023 and April 2024. On Thursday 28 November they were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court: Cartell Williams, 28, of no fixed abode, was jailed for eight years.

Aaron Thomas Haskins, 33, of Hartliffe, Bristol, was handed a seven-year prison term.

Ashley Wood, 27, of Bedminster, Bristol, was jailed for six years.

Ajani Smith, 28, of Lockleaze, Bristol, sentenced to four years in prison

Luke Anthony Gregory, 30, of Hartcliffe, Bristol was jailed for 28 months.

Adrian Williams, 59, of Hartcliffe, Bristol, was handed a 19-month jail term which was suspended for two years. The case came after police stopped a car in Lockleaze, Bristol, on Sunday night, 07 April, and seized almost a kilo of cocaine.

