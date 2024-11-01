PC barred from policing after gross misconduct proven

An officer has been dismissed without notice following a misconduct hearing held this week.

PC Justin Robbie, who was based in Bristol, has also been barred from working in policing in the future.

A panel, led by a Legally Qualified Chair (LQC), found gross misconduct allegations were proven relating to sexual impropriety, involving inappropriate requests, communication and an unsolicited image being sent by PC Robbie to a female who was working for Avon and Somerset Police at the time.

PC Robbie was found to have breached the four professional standards after a two-day hearing at our headquarters in Portishead:

Honesty and Integrity

Authority, Respect and Courtesy

Equality and Diversity

Discreditable Conduct

Temporary Superintendent Sharon Baker, Head of our Professional Standards Department, said: “PC Robbie’s conduct fell well below the standards required of anyone serving in the police. “He behaved in a manner that discredits the police service and will no doubt undermine public confidence. “There can be no place in policing for anyone acting in such an inappropriate way. His actions towards the woman violated her dignity, who he knew did not want him to behave in such a manner. “We hope this decision to bar him from working within policing ever again sends a strong message to the public that such behaviour will not be tolerated whatsoever.”

At the direction of the LQC, who is independent of policing, the hearing was held in private. Upon conclusion of the proceedings, they have since allowed the officer involved to be identified publicly.

A copy of the LQC’s outcome and decision notice will be published on the misconduct section of our website once finalised.