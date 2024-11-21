Property closed down after reports of drug-dealing and violence

A closure order has been granted by magistrates for a property in Bristol which has been the focus of serious disorder and anti-social behaviour.

The order, granted at Bristol Magistrates’ Court, means the property in Inns Court Green will remain closed until mid-February 2025.



The successful application was made by our Anti-Social Behaviour team, working closely with the neighbourhood policing team, as well as with Bristol City Council and the local community.

Examples of incidents at the property, used as evidence for the application, included:

An incident in which someone had an unknown liquid sprayed into their face

Reports of drug-dealing

A successful drugs warrant carried out at the property

Incidences of violence, as well as weapons being used to cause damage

Sgt Joe Iles said: “We’ve worked closely with the local community to build a file of evidence, including powerful impact statements from residents about how this disruptive behaviour was impacting on their day-to-day lives. “We always try to encourage those involved in anti-social behaviour to take up the support that’s available before resorting to such a significant step. But, despite our best efforts, the ongoing impact on residents compelled us to take this action.



“We hope this outcome will enable people living in the area to enjoy the peace they deserve, especially as we approach the festive period.



“This order means anyone who enters the property or its grounds during the specified time is committing a criminal offence and can be arrested.” Councillor Stephen Williams, Chair of Bristol City Council’s Public Health and Communities Committee, said: “We know that anti-social behaviour impacts communities in many different ways. Residents who live in areas with high levels of anti-social behaviour know all too well that it can be a cause of great fear and anxiety for them and their community. “I’m pleased to see these joint efforts with the police result in decisive action being taken to clamp down on anti-social behaviour in Filwood and other areas of the city. We will continue to work with the police and community leaders to ensure Bristol is a safe space for all residents, and clamp down on this type of destructive behaviour.”

Officers will be carrying out reassurance patrols in the area. If you see someone trying to gain access to the property, please call 999.