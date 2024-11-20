Six in court on drug supply charges

We’ve charged six people with drug offences after seizing a significant amount of heroin, cocaine and amphetamine in searches of addresses across Bristol.

More than 22 kilos of the class A drugs heroin and cocaine, and 14 kilos of amphetamine, a class B substance, were taken off the streets in an operation involving officers from across our specialist policing teams on Monday 18 November.

All six of the people we arrested are from Bristol. They appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday 20 November, charged with conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine and amphetamine.

Five were remanded into custody:

Justin Pearce, 44

Joshua Batt, 27

Mark Bourne, 48

Mark Glover, 47 and

Leah Murphy, 43

A sixth person, Janet Chard, 67, was released on bail.

They are all next due at Bristol Crown Court on 8 January 2025.