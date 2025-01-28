Jail sentence and five-year CBO for shoplifter – South Gloucestershire

There is 1 related update to this story 23 December 2024: Criminal behaviour orders for convicted shoplifters

A prolific shoplifter from South Gloucestershire has been jailed after admitting to carrying out a number of offences over the past fortnight.

Anton Varga, 38, received a 29-week prison sentence at Bristol Magistrates Court on Friday 24 January after he pleaded guilty to five shop thefts and one attempt shop theft at supermarkets in Downend, Fishponds and Kingswood.

The offences were committed between Tuesday 14 January and Thursday 23 January.

Magistrates deemed the offences so serious that only a custodial sentence was suitable and noted the defendant had a ‘flagrant disregard for people and their property’.

Varga, of Staple Hill, also received a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) which has conditions preventing him entering certain stores upon his release from prison.

Should the subject of a CBO breach such an order they are liable to be arrested and brought back before the courts.