Man who sadly died following Taunton collision named

13 January 2025: Appeal after man dies in suspected fail-to-stop collision – Taunton

The man who sadly died following a collision in Taunton earlier this week has been named.

While formal identification has yet to take place, we believe the deceased to be 68-year-old Barry Sellick. We have updated Barry’s family and our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time. They continue to be offered support from a specialist family liaison officer.

Barry sadly died following a collision on the A38 Wellington New Road just before 1am on Monday 13 January.

Following the incident, we issued an appeal to locate witnesses and anyone with footage.

As part of our investigation, we arrested a man in his 60s in Cornwall on Monday afternoon on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Following a number of enquiries, including reviewing CCTV and dashcam footage, the man was released without charge and without further action.

As no offences were identified, officers are now preparing a file on behalf of the coroner.