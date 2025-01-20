Work has begun at Enterprise House in Wessex Fields retail park, Frome to bring the town’s enquiry office under the same roof as the neighbourhood police station.

A unit on the ground floor of Enterprise House is currently being refurbished to convert it into the new Frome Enquiry Office, which is expected to open in the summer.

This move would bring the enquiry office into the same building as Frome’s Police Station, which is located on the second floor of Enterprise House but does not currently have a public facing front office.

The current enquiry office is in Frome’s library. The enquiry office will remain in use at the library until the new office opens. For current opening times, please visit: www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact/police-stations/frome-enquiry-office

Chief Inspector Andrew Pritchard, said: “Bringing the enquiry office into the same building as the police station will give us better connectivity between our enquiry officers and our neighbourhood policing team, which will in turn improve the service we provide for the public.”

Police presence in Frome town centre will not be impacted by this move and officer numbers and patrols will remain the same.

To contact the Frome Neighbourhood Policing Team, please visit: www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/your-area/frome-town