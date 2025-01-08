 Leave site Skip to content
Tools added to seized property gallery

Tools added to seized property gallery

Posted on 8 January 2025, at 14:25 in Good News

Clockwise from top left: Milwaukee cordless tools; a quad bike; a Titan blower vacuum and an Airmaster compressor.
Some of the tools and equipment added to our online gallery.
More suspected stolen property has been added to our online gallery in a bid to identify the rightful owners.

We’ve now added an array of tools and equipment to the gallery, joining a collection which already ranges from jewellery to household and decorative items.

Officers believe the items may have been stolen in burglaries of homes and outbuilding across Somerset and the Blackdown Hills into Devon.

You can view the gallery online and claim items by completing a form on our website. You’ll need to be able to prove ownership and to have your crime reference number, if you have one, to hand.

Alternatively please email us with your crime reference number, description or photograph of the item and contact details.