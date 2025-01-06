Tributes paid to man, 74, following fatal collision in Clifton

The family of a man who died in a collision in Bristol last month say he ‘will be sorely missed’.

Paul Adams, 74, died in hospital on Tuesday 24 December, three days after a collision in Clifton.

He was a pedestrian who sustained serious injuries in a collision involving a red Peugeot at the junction of Whiteladies Road and Alma Road.

His family said: “Paul was born in Westbury-on-Trym and spent his whole life in that area. “Before retirement, he worked for Rolls Royce and more recently Royal Mail. “He had been happily married to Juliet for nearly 17 years. “Much of his spare time was spent on charitable causes including Sacred Heart and St Antony’s churches, where he loved to sing, and the Mill Hill Missionaries. “Paul will be sorely missed by his many friends, and especially by Juliet.”

Our thoughts remain with Paul’s family, who are being supported by a specially-trained officer.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing.