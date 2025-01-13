Two men arrested following assault on teenage boy

There is 1 related update to this story 11 January 2025: Corston assault victim found in Bristol

Two men have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the assault of a teenager.

On Saturday (11 January), we issued an appeal for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy from Bath had been assaulted by a group of people near Corston Post Office and village store at around 10.30pm.

He was later located on Broomhill Road, Brislington, Bristol, at around 12.30am and was taken to hospital with injuries which were serious but not life-threatening. He has since been discharged.

An investigation into the incident was launched and two men, aged 20 and 26, were arrested late yesterday evening (Sunday 12 January) on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment and GBH wounding with intent.

They both remain in police custody.

We continue to appeal for witnesses, footage and information relating to the incident and anyone who thinks they may be able to help our enquiries are encouraged to call 101 and quote reference 5225008326.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.