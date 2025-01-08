Two men arrested for murder – Keynsham

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of our ongoing investigation into the death of 72-year-old Stephen Ridgeway following a burglary at his Keynsham home.

Mr Ridgeway was admitted to hospital with injuries after being assaulted in his home in Tenby Road in the early hours of Sunday 3 November.

Officers were called to the scene by the ambulance service at about 3am that Sunday.

Mr Ridgeway said he had opened the door to two men who forced their way inside, assaulted him and stole property including alcohol and mobile phones.

We appealed for information about this aggravated burglary on 8 November and later arrested a suspect who was released on conditional bail.

Mr Ridgeway remained in hospital as his condition worsened and, tragically, he died on Saturday 7 December.

The case is currently being treated as murder by the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), after the preliminary findings of a post-mortem examination were that the injuries contributed to his death.

A man in his thirties and a man in his forties were both arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday 7 January. They were released today, Wednesday 8 January, after questioning and the investigation continues.

Our thoughts remain with the man’s family, who are being supported and updated by a specially trained officer.

Enquiries continue, led by Detective Chief Inspector James Wasiak of MCIT, who again urged anyone with information or CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

He said: “If you were in the Tenby Road area of Keynsham between midnight and 3am that Sunday, 3 November, or have any footage of the area at the time, please contact us. This is very much an ongoing investigation and any information, however seemingly insignificant, could help us understand what happened that night.”

DCI Wasiak added that the team has found no evidence of a wider risk to the community.