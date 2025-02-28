Being the Difference: The vital role of Police Staff

Police staff play a vital role in the delivery of our police service and protecting the public. From Monday 3 March, we’re celebrating Police Staff Recognition Week by profiling some of the incredible teams and individuals across our organisation who play a key role in keeping our communities safe and informed.

Avon and Somerset Police staff make up a 2,500-strong team of professionals and support staff whose work makes a real difference to people’s lives. Read about some of them below.

Caroline: Police Community Support Officer (PCSO)

At 44, following a career as a chef and restaurant manager, Caroline made a bold decision to change direction and pursue her long-held interest in policing. Based at Broadbury Road Police Station in South Bristol, Caroline’s role as a Police Community Support Officer involves working closely with residents to build relationships, address local concerns, and ensure the community feels supported and safe. PCSOs are a vital link between the police and the public, engaging with neighbourhoods to tackle issues such as anti-social behaviour and providing reassurance to those in need.

In addition to her day-to-day duties, Caroline has been instrumental in launching the innovative ‘SignLive’ service, which provides a vital new way for the deaf community to contact the police and for officers to access interpreters when needed. Recognising the importance of inclusivity and accessibility, Caroline has gone above and beyond, giving up her own time to attend meetings both in the force and in the community to ensure the service meets people’s needs.

Her commitment doesn’t stop there—Caroline is currently learning British Sign Language (BSL) to better connect with the community she serves. She is passionate about breaking down barriers and empowering the deaf community to feel confident reaching out to the police for support.

Caroline’s efforts have not only introduced a groundbreaking service but also strengthened trust and communication between the police and the deaf community. Her work has earned her a nomination for an Outstanding Policing Award later this month.

Ellie, Emma, and Natalie: Digital Communications Team

L-R: Emma, Natalie and Ellie, our Digital Communications team

This talented trio manage the daily content shared across our social media channels, ensuring we strike the right tone while connecting with a wide and varied audience. Their role is as dynamic as the platforms they manage:

Listening to Our Communities: The team manages 29 social media pages with a combined following of more than half a million people. Each day, they also monitor social media mentions to stay in touch with public sentiment and swiftly address misinformation.

Engaging the public in policing: From police dogs and horses to forensics and fraud prevention, Ellie, Emma, and Natalie showcase the incredible work of our teams, bringing transparency and insight to the public.

Supporting operational policing: For example, during major incidents, the team plays a key role in ensuring public safety information and reassurance is up-to-the-minute and accurate.

Innovating Across Platforms: Last year, the team launched our TikTok account to help us connect with audiences who may not be following us on other channels, including younger members of our communities. The channel now has nearly 6,000 followers, with videos reaching 2.5 million views since launch.

Pioneering New Ideas: Their use of Reddit for live community engagement has earned them a nomination for the Innovation Award at the upcoming Outstanding Police Awards. Working with frontline officers and senior leaders, they hosted two ‘Ask Me Anything” days for Bristol and Bath, responding directly to public questions in real time. More than 54,000 accounts were reached during the two sessions, which were held as part of Operation Sceptre and Knife Crime Awareness Week.

Their creativity, dedication, and collaborative approach are making a real difference, demonstrating the power of social media in modern policing.

Reg: Police Trainer/Assessor

Reg’s work is transforming how the police support victims of crime and train the next generation of officers.

After a long and varied policing career, Reg now works as a trainer and assessor at Avon and Somerset’s Police Development Unit (PDU), where he prepares new officers for the challenges of frontline policing. Through his central role, he assesses their progress, delivers practical and classroom-based training, and ensures they are equipped with the skills needed to serve their communities effectively.

Reg’s passion for protecting the most vulnerable goes far beyond his main role. He is one of the force’s lead trainers in tackling stalking and domestic abuse, sharing his expertise with thousands of officers across Avon and Somerset and beyond. He was instrumental in setting up the force’s Stalking Cadre, a specialist team dedicated to raising awareness and improving outcomes for victims of this complex crime. Reg has also helped Wiltshire Police establish their own stalking training program and regularly advises domestic abuse leads nationally on identifying coercive control and safeguarding victims.

Reg’s dedication to vulnerable victims shines through in every aspect of his work. He has reviewed countless investigations into stalking and domestic abuse, offering practical advice and ensuring victim safety is at the heart of every case. He also works with officers to build their confidence in navigating challenging investigations, helping them deliver justice for those who need it most.

As a trustee for Paladin, a national advocacy service for high-risk stalking victims, Reg’s work to improve outcomes for victims extends far beyond his day-to-day responsibilities. He has been described as the “star performer” at regional training events and CPD conferences, thanks to his engaging style and deep understanding of how to safeguard victims and hold perpetrators to account.

Reg’s commitment to safeguarding also extends to his voluntary role as a Sexual Misconduct Advocate, where he supports victims in the organisation who have experienced unacceptable behaviours.

Whether mentoring officers, delivering impactful training, or providing hands-on support with difficult cases, Reg’s work reflects his belief that every victim deserves to feel supported, safe, and heard. In recognition of his remarkable achievements, Reg has been nominated for an Outstanding Policing Award, celebrating his embodiment of one of the force’s core values: learning.

Shane: Handyperson, Minehead Police Station

Shane, who works as a handyperson in our estates team, is the kind of team member every organisation needs: reliable, resourceful, and always ready to roll up his sleeves to get the job done. Based at Minehead Police Station, Shane ensures the day-to-day maintenance of the buildings and fleet, making sure officers and staff have what they need to serve their communities effectively.

But it’s not just Shane’s dedication to daily operations that sets him apart—it’s his willingness to step up during extraordinary challenges. When Minehead’s old police station needed to be decommissioned and the team moved to a new location, Shane became instrumental in making the transition happen. The task was monumental, involving extensive preparations to ready the new site for the Neighbourhood Policing and Enquiry Office teams to move across in November 2024.

Shane played a key role in the project, from landscaping the grounds to creating an outdoor space that supports staff wellbeing. His hands-on contributions ensured the project stayed on track and was delivered within budget. Throughout, he worked closely with the estates team, providing vital support to deliver a modern, functional police station for the Minehead community.

Here’s what Shane’s colleagues have to say:

“It’s clear that police officers and staff based in Minehead matter to Shane. He is an unassuming, kind, generous and extremely hard-working asset to our organisation.”

Shane is nominated for an Outstanding Policing Award later this month in light of his achievements.

Matt: Stolen Vehicle Examiner

Matt is the force’s dedicated Stolen Vehicle Examiner, and works closely with the Vehicle Recovery Team and partner agencies to investigate and identify vehicles involved in crime. His expertise extends to trailers, marine craft, caravans, and plant equipment, ensuring that all forms of transport are thoroughly examined for any potential links to criminal activity.

Matt has worked on several high-profile cases, including the recovery and identification of multiple vehicle parts in containers destined for Eastern Europe. In one case, 15 dismantled vehicles were discovered, one of which had been reported stolen less than 48 hours earlier from London. Over the course of this year alone, Matt has already examined more than 70 vehicles, many of which had their identity changed or disguised. Many of these were seized from innocent purchasers who unknowingly bought stolen vehicles, becoming victims of fraud.

Beyond his examination duties, Matt serves as a key point of contact for officers and staff, providing technical advice on vehicle-related crime, seizures, and evidence handling. He also works alongside multi-agency teams to bring cases to a successful conclusion and manages requests from the DVLA for further investigation.

Matt’s contribution to Avon and Somerset is a perfect example of the huge variety of specialist police staff roles that exist and the vital support they provide to frontline operational policing.

Could you be the difference in a Police Staff role?

We offer a rewarding career with an opportunity to make a real difference to your community.

Find out more about the skills and experience we need, and the types of police staff roles on offer here: Police staff | Avon and Somerset Police