Burglar jailed within 48 hours of crime

There is 1 related update to this story 19 February 2025: Call about suspicious behaviour led to arrests

A man has been jailed within 48 hours of committing a burglary in Bristol.

On Tuesday 18 February officers responded to a call from a member of the public reporting someone climbing into the grounds of Whitehall Primary School.

They found a school shed had been broken into and items taken.

Connor Joe Godfrey, 27, of Eastville, was arrested by officers as he climbed back over the fence. Officers found and returned some of the stolen items.

Godfrey, pictured, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 20 February, and was jailed for 16 weeks after admitting burglary and possession of heroin and crack cocaine. A further charge of going equipped to steal was dismissed.

A second man arrested nearby was later released without charge.