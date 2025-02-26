Four men charged and remanded over Boxing Day 2023 stabbing in Bristol

There is 1 related update to this story 10 January 2025: Men charged over attack in Bristol

Four men have been jointly charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Bristol.

The charge relates to an attack in Bishop Road, Bishopston, on Tuesday 26 December 2023.

A man in his twenties was stabbed, suffering injuries initially described as potentially life-threatening. Thankfully he survived, but with life-changing injuries.

The four men jointly charged are:

Reuben Fay, 19, of Lockleaze

Tayshon Graham, 20, of Easton

Ajay Edwards, 21, of Slough

Cain Henderson, 24, of Horfield

Following initial court hearings, all four men have been remanded in custody to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 21 March. A trial date is yet to be fixed.