Four men charged and remanded over Boxing Day 2023 stabbing in Bristol
Four men have been jointly charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Bristol.
The charge relates to an attack in Bishop Road, Bishopston, on Tuesday 26 December 2023.
A man in his twenties was stabbed, suffering injuries initially described as potentially life-threatening. Thankfully he survived, but with life-changing injuries.
The four men jointly charged are:
- Reuben Fay, 19, of Lockleaze
- Tayshon Graham, 20, of Easton
- Ajay Edwards, 21, of Slough
- Cain Henderson, 24, of Horfield
Following initial court hearings, all four men have been remanded in custody to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 21 March. A trial date is yet to be fixed.