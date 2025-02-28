One year since the disappearance of Jack O’Sullivan in Bristol
It has been a year since 23-year-old Jack O’Sullivan went missing after a night out in Bristol.
Jack, who was 22 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday 2 March after he attended a house party in the Hotwells area of Bristol.
Now, one year on, we’re appealing for the public to think back to where they were a year ago and to recall if they saw anything which could help our investigation.
The last likely sighting of Jack was at 3.38am walking along Bennett Way slip road, heading in the direction of Bristol city centre.
He had earlier been spotted on CCTV walking around the Cumberland Basin and below the Plimsoll Swing Bridge.
To help people cast their minds back to this date, it was a particularly cold evening and had snowed. Later the same day, Bristol City lost 1-0 to local rivals Cardiff City.
The day Jack went missing, an investigation was launched into his disappearance, with almost 20 police departments being involved in the search over the following weeks and months.
Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall said: “It has been one year since Jack’s disappearance, and I want to recognise the pain his family continues to go through. Our collective thoughts remain with them during this very difficult time.
“Anniversaries provide an important opportunity to look back and reflect. A lot can happen in a year and things which didn’t appear significant at the time may look different with the passage of time.
“Do you remember what you were doing that cold, snowy day in March 2024? You may recall seeing something which, on the surface, seemed unimportant, but may be an important piece of information for us to know. Do you remember seeing anything on your journey, whether you were walking in the area or travelling on the roads.
“Our investigation has been extensive, with resources utilised from more than 30 different teams and organisations, including support from colleagues within the fire service, HM Coastguard and the National Police Air Service (NPAS). This includes seeking independent advice, support and guidance from experts at the National Crime Agency, an experienced Police Search Advisor from a neighbouring force and an independent oceanographer.
“Our dive team has searched the river from Avonmouth through to Conham River Park. Officers, including those with our mounted team, dog unit and drone unit, have searched in water and on land, especially in the wider area where Jack was last seen, including the Hotwells, Ashton and North Somerset areas.
“We have kept an open mind throughout this investigation and regularly review our various hypothesis around Jack’s disappearance.
“As the year has progressed, we’ve exhausted multiple lines of enquiry and we’d like to thank the public for their help so far in coming forward with information. We ask you again to please, cast your mind back to this time last year and think about any detail which may help us.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224055172, or complete our online appeals form.