One year since the disappearance of Jack O’Sullivan in Bristol

It has been a year since 23-year-old Jack O’Sullivan went missing after a night out in Bristol.

Jack, who was 22 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday 2 March after he attended a house party in the Hotwells area of Bristol.

Now, one year on, we’re appealing for the public to think back to where they were a year ago and to recall if they saw anything which could help our investigation.

The last likely sighting of Jack was at 3.38am walking along Bennett Way slip road, heading in the direction of Bristol city centre.

He had earlier been spotted on CCTV walking around the Cumberland Basin and below the Plimsoll Swing Bridge.

To help people cast their minds back to this date, it was a particularly cold evening and had snowed. Later the same day, Bristol City lost 1-0 to local rivals Cardiff City.

The day Jack went missing, an investigation was launched into his disappearance, with almost 20 police departments being involved in the search over the following weeks and months.