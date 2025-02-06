Six arrests in connection with attack on two men after football match – Bristol

There is 1 related update to this story 27 January 2025: Investigation underway after two men attacked following football match in Bristol

Six arrests have been made as part of our ongoing investigation into two men being attacked following a football match in Bristol last month.

The men, aged between 19 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in a pre-planned operation during the early hours of this morning (Thursday 6 February).

The two victims, aged 20 and 49, sustained injuries including cuts and bruises when attacked while walking along Marina Dolman Way heading towards Parson Street train station. The incident happened following Bristol City’s home fixture against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday 25 January.

Sergeant Sam Bracey said: “Footage from CCTV cameras and shared on social media showing the incident has been analysed, and several witnesses spoken to, as part of our efforts to identify those responsible for this nasty attack on two men.

“Six suspects have today been questioned in connection with what happened and released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

“The two victims have been updated of the latest developments and we are grateful for the support of Bristol City Football Club so far.

“The arrests made today mark an important step forward in our investigation. We will continue to seek criminal prosecutions against those who were responsible for last month’s attack, as well as significant football banning orders too.

“Ultimately, there can be no excuse for such shocking violence.”

If you have information which could help our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225021530.