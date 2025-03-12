Arrests and drugs and weapons seized

Two men are in our cells today, Wednesday 12 March, after officers were alerted to suspected drug dealing in Bristol.

Officers responding to the report of ongoing suspicious activity in the St Marks Road and Stapleton Road area of Easton seized suspected cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin, as well as a meat cleaver and a knuckle duster.

Two men in their twenties were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

We’re committed to working with people living and working in Easton to tackle the issues that have the most impact on their lives. Community information is really important in helping us tackle drug crime and the anti-social behaviour and offending which goes along with it.