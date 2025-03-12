Arrests and drugs and weapons seized
Two men are in our cells today, Wednesday 12 March, after officers were alerted to suspected drug dealing in Bristol.
Officers responding to the report of ongoing suspicious activity in the St Marks Road and Stapleton Road area of Easton seized suspected cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin, as well as a meat cleaver and a knuckle duster.
Two men in their twenties were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and for possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
We’re committed to working with people living and working in Easton to tackle the issues that have the most impact on their lives. Community information is really important in helping us tackle drug crime and the anti-social behaviour and offending which goes along with it.
Your information is very important to help to target drug dealers and tackle the associated crime and disorder which can blight communities. You can report drug crime to us online.
If you or someone you know is affected by drug misuse you can find details of support services on Bristol City Council’s website.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.