Eight-year prison for man who endangered lives by starting fire in block of flats

There is 1 related update to this story 14 March 2025: Man found guilty of arson at Eccleston House

A man has been jailed for eight years after starting a fire in the stairwell of a block of flats in Bristol.

Israel Baber, 37, was found guilty earlier this month of an arson offence after setting a sofa on fire at Eccleston House, in Barton Hill, on 20 October 2022.

Baber ‘endangered his neighbours and friends, resulting in a major incident’, according to His Honour Judge James Patrick during the sentencing hearing today (Monday 24 March).

The fire was started just after 6am, and footage from CCTV and doorbell cameras showed Baber moving around the building at that time.

Baber claimed he was in his flat at the time it started, but a reconstruction of his claimed movements proved he was not telling the truth. The prosecution was also able to demonstrate to the jury that the offender would have been a man of a similar height and build to Baber and wearing similar clothing.

The fire quickly spread and all residents had to be evacuated to safety, including one person who had to be rescued by the fire service. While six people needed to be treated for smoke inhalation, fortunately nobody was seriously injured.

A number of residents had to move out and be re-housed by Bristol City Council.

The cost of the damage is estimated to be more than £600,000.

Baber was convicted of one count of arson which recklessly endangered life by jurors 11 days ago.

HHJ Patrick increased Baber’s sentence due to the aggravating factors. Baber will serve a minimum of two-thirds of the sentence in custody.