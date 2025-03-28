Fourth man charged in connection with the murder of Eddie Kinuthia

There is 1 related update to this story 17 January 2025: Men charged with Eddie Kinuthia murder

A man is due to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 31 March, charged with assisting an offender, in connection with the death of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia.

Remi Hitchcock, 29, of Easton, Bristol, is due to appear, alongside the three men charged with murder that he is accused of helping, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The men charged with murdering Eddie are Zachariah Talbert Young, 26, of Easton, Paul Elijah Hayden, 21, of Hanham and Cartell Williams, 28, of no fixed abode

Eddie, 19, was fatally stabbed in a park off Grosvenor Road in Bristol, just before 11pm on Friday 21 July 2023.

Talbert Young and Hayden, are also charged with attempted murder in connection with a serious assault at the junction of Easton Road and Easton Way, Bristol, on Friday 2 February 2024.

The victim in this separate case – a man in his late teens – sustained stab wounds. Thankfully, he survived his injuries and his recovery continues.