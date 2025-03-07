Regional drugs operation uncovers the human cost of cannabis

Police forces across the South West came together last month to tackle the growing threat of organised crime groups and their involvement in the illegal drug supply chain.

Operation Mille harnessed the collective strength of policing teams from Avon and Somerset, Devon and Cornwall, Dorset, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) to deliver a robust response to drug crime, resulting in:

32 property searches (warrants)

36 arrests

And the recovery of:

2,240 cannabis plants

246g cocaine

500g and 32 wraps of ketamine

More than 20 nitrous oxide (NOS) cannisters

10 weapons

More than £57,000 in cash

These successes contributed to the national picture where enforcement across the UK led to 346 property searches and 225 arrests. In total, police forces seized more than 45,000 cannabis plants, 59 weapons (including 14 firearms) and more than £183,000 in cash.

Focusing mainly on cannabis cultivation, the operation used intelligence to identify and dismantle commercial-scale cannabis grows in the region, in turn disrupting the criminal networks responsible for the illegal drug’s production and supply. Co-ordinated action not only removed streams of illicit income but also led to multiple arrests of those involved.

The operation also unveiled a much darker side to the class B drug, often hidden from public view: modern slavery.

Not concerned about cannabis?

At the heart of cannabis cultivation and supply is exploitation where vulnerable adults and children are trafficked by organised crime groups and coerced into labour at production sites.

They might be subject to threats, violence and sexual abuse and feel like they have no other option but to concede to the demands of drug criminals. They might be forced to live in cramped and unsanitary environments where food and freedom is limited. Not only that, but they become pawns in a much bigger criminal network, often the first to be caught by law enforcement.

This is what modern slavery can look like in 2025.

A situation like this was uncovered on Wednesday 12 February in Wellington. Inside an industrial unit surrounded by residential roads, Avon and Somerset Police discovered a 424-plant cannabis grow and three men hiding in squalid conditions in the attic.

The suspects were arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a class B drug. All three suspects were bailed following interview and two of the individuals were referred to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) as their accounts raised suspicions of modern slavery.

The NRM is a framework for identifying and referring potential victims of modern slavery and ensuring they receive the appropriate support. The individuals described in this case will be safeguarded while the investigation continues.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Lloyd, of Avon and Somerset Police, said:

“This operation has demonstrated, once again, what we can achieve as a region when police forces take a united stand against drug supply and related serious crime and exploitation.

“Organised crime knows no bounds or borders. It requires a robust response from our intelligence and operational teams to make the South West of England as hostile an environment as possible for drug criminals.

“By dismantling cannabis farms and disrupting supply chains, we are making significant headway in our fight against serious organised crime and protecting our communities from harm.

“These kinds of cases can be incredibly complex: in Wellington, although the suspects were arrested on suspicion of being involved in a criminal enterprise – illegal drug production and supply – they could also be victims and therefore extremely vulnerable.

“If you suspect drug activity or cannabis cultivation locally, I can’t overestimate the importance of reporting what you know. The intelligence you provide, no matter how big or small, can help us bring perpetrators to justice and safeguard vulnerable people caught up in criminal activities.”

Help protect your community from harm

Organised crime, such as cannabis cultivation and supply, might be happening in places you least expect. It often brings an increase in anti-social behaviour, street violence and other drug-related offences that have a harmful impact on our communities.

The following signs may indicate that an organised crime group is growing cannabis in your neighbourhood:

An increase in visitors and vehicles to a property, or new faces appearing, day and night at anti-social times

Secretive behaviour with windows covered inside, even during the day

Bright light from windows, lofts or garages

An unusual degree of security such as locks, fences and cameras on a residential property

Trailing cables and electrical installations running off street lighting

Together we can disrupt organised crime networks and safeguard vulnerable people. If you suspect illegal drug activity is taking place where you live:

Report to Avon and Somerset Police online: Report drug dealing and use | Avon and Somerset Police

Contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously online or call 0800 555 111

online or call If a crime is in progress, call 999

Following the release of regional results on Friday 7 March, Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner, Clare Moody, said:

“I’m encouraged by the positive outcomes the police achieved through this operation. The actions taken have made sure people in communities across our area are safer.

“I’d like to thank everyone who came forward with vital information, enabling the police to target those responsible for these crimes – sharing information is vital for the police to be effective and proactive. Although you may not always receive updates, please be assured that your contributions make a difference and help officers to catch and charge individuals involved in crime.

“This work also helps to prevent vulnerable people from being drawn into organised crime. As well as this successful police operation, I’m grateful to the services I commission who work alongside the police, playing a critical role in supporting those at risk of harm or exploitation, offering opportunities for people to rebuild their lives and to stay safe.”