Arrest after Taunton minibus fires

A teenager has been arrested by officers investigating a fire in Taunton in which seven specially adapted minibuses were destroyed.

We were called by the fire service shortly after 7.50pm on Saturday 26 April reporting the vehicles, which are used by people with disabilities and schoolchildren, were alight at Silk Mills Park and Ride.

No one was injured.

Fire service investigators later determined the cause of the fire to be deliberate ignition, and a police investigation began.

The 17-year-old boy, from Taunton, was arrested yesterday (27 April) on suspicion of arson, assault by beating of an emergency worker, and affray. He remains in police custody.

PCSO Supervisor Sam Bushen said: “We know the substantial impact the loss of these vehicles will have on some of the most vulnerable members of our community. “As soon as the incident was first reported, a thorough investigation was launched, and yesterday’s arrest was a significant milestone in that.”

Despite the loss of the vehicles, Somerset Council’s services continued as normal today.