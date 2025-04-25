Family statement: Hubert Brown (Isaac)

Hubert Brown was the middle of seven siblings, a brother, son, uncle, cousin and a dear friend to many. On behalf of Hubert Brown’s family, his cousin, Dion Johnson, read their victim personal statement to the court.

“He loved his family, friends and community fiercely. He will be remembered as a kind and reliable man: the type of person you could always call if you needed help with anything.”

“Isaac always wanted to give to the people around him … He was generous with what he had, as well as with his time … Isaac was the kind of cousin who always checked on you, called you to see how you were doing, made sure everything was good in your life.

“Isaac … never had a bad word to say about anyone and he always saw the good in everyone … He always made everyone else feel special. He remembered the minutiae about everyone. When he spoke to you, it felt like he really knew you.

“To know him was to know warmth, laughter and love. The pain of his absence is unbearable, and the circumstances of his death remain incomprehensible. Accepting that Isaac is no longer with us is a challenge we face every day.

“We never got to say goodbye to our beloved Isaac. He was stolen from all of us – a cruel, senseless act that had left an irreplaceable void in our family. He did nothing to deserve his fate …

“We now have to grapple with the unimaginable loss of someone who meant so much to us … Ordinary moments of joy will now carry a heavy silence, for Isaac will never again be part of those cherished memories.

“Despite the time that has passed, the wounds of his brutal murder remain as raw as ever. We struggle to comprehend the horror he must have endured in his final moments. The shock, fear and the helplessness he must have felt will haunt us forever. Our family is traumatised by the knowledge that he died so violently and so senselessly. Losing him in such savage circumstances is unbearable. We wish that Isaac could have been protected against this terrible violence.

“Each crown court hearing has felt like a further blow to the family as we witness the complete lack of remorse from Christina Howell. It is important to us that other vulnerable people are now protected from this woman’s hatred …

“To know those [racist words uttered by Christina Howell] were some of the last words Isaac heard before he dies causes us all unbearable pain … Isaac … was more than a statistic, more than another victim of racist violence. His memory deserves respect, and his loss must not be in vain …

“As a family, we are doing our best to support one another through this harrowing time, holding on to the memories of Isaac’s laughter and the joy he brought to all our lives. To the community and to those who went above and beyond to assist in Isaac’s final moments, including Dad’s Cabs and those who restrained Christina Howell, we offer our deepest gratitude. Your bravery and compassion mean more to us than words can express.

“This tragedy has left us broken, but we will not let Isaac’s memory fade. We will carry him with us, honour his life and demand the justice he deserves. We will never stop mourning our Isaac.”