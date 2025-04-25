Woman sentenced for killing Hubert Brown

A woman was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today, Friday 25 April, over the death of a man in St Paul’s, Bristol, in 2023.

Christina Howell, 37, of Easton, was handed a hospital order under the Mental Health Act, after previously admitting manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Hubert Brown, 61, widely known as Isaac, was peacefully sitting on a wall at about 3.20pm on Friday 29 September 2023 when Howell launched her unprovoked attack, using offensive racist language.

Members of the public came to his aid, rushing him to hospital by car, while others bravely disarmed and detained Howell at the scene.

Officers attended and arrested Howell, initially on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, at 3.26pm. Tragically, Mr Brown’s life could not be saved, and she was later further arrested for murder.

Isaac’s death from a single stab wound horrified his family and the community.

Howell’s mental health was a key part of the court hearing

At the sentencing hearing His Honour Judge Peter Blair KC, the Honorary Recorder of Bristol, heard that Howell had struggled with her mental health for more than twenty years.

Prior to killing Mr Brown she had been diagnosed with complex mental health needs and was being cared for under a community treatment order. She was staying in supported living accommodation and complying with medical treatment.

However family members became increasingly concerned about her and contacted the mental health team to ask for an emergency appointment, which was arranged for the next day, 29 September.

At 2.40pm that day, 29 September, Howell met her community mental health nurse at her home.

He saw that she had a lock knife in her hand and insisted that their appointment could not continue while she had the knife. She took the knife out of the room, and the appointment continued on her return. It ended abruptly at about 2.50-2.52pm when she stood up making stabbing motions and expressing her intention to kill a “Jamaican drug dealer”. Howell then left the property.

The court was told that after the nurse left Howell’s home in Easton he called 999 at 3.16pm to raise his concerns with the police.

The first 999 call from the scene reporting the attack came in at 3.19pm. Officers were dispatched at 3.21pm and arrived at 3.25pm.

Witnesses described hearing Howell make racist comments

Witnesses in Grosvenor Road said they saw Howell “walking with real purpose” towards Isaac, using racially offensive language before launching the unprovoked attack. After being overpowered by passers-by, she lay on the ground, admitting what she had done and making confused comments.

While in custody, she was deemed mentally unfit to be interviewed and was charged with murder, making her first appearance at court on Monday 2 October 2023. Since that time, Howell has been in a secure hospital undergoing psychiatric assessment and treatment.

Psychiatrists said she had diminished responsibility

The court heard that four psychiatrists agreed that Howell was suffering from a mental health condition and that the disorder substantially impeded her judgement, rational decision-making and control.

Her condition was described as “chronic”, “relapsing” and “treatment-resistant”. She was described as delusional and posing a “significant” risk to others when ill.

The court heard from two psychiatrists. They agreed in recommending a hospital order under the Mental Health Act. They said this would allow for conditions on her eventual release involving compliance with specialist mental health care, which would not be available under a prison sentence.

In mitigation, defence counsel Rishy Panesar said: “A hospitalisation order is not a free pass to anybody. It’s the best way of managing someone who cannot manage themselves…this is not a soft touch.”

Sentencing, HHJ Peter Blair described Howell’s action as “an appalling crime of manslaughter”.

He told her: “You had from what we’ve heard ordered a knife online. You secreted it inside your bra and clothing. You set off from home armed with that knife and plainly you were intent on finding someone to stab.

“It was a racist attack, let’s make no bones about it. The impact on other people of that being associated with your actions makes it all the more aggravated and hurtful.”

Speaking of Isaac, he said: “You brought his life to a sudden, violent and inexplicable end. His family have described feeling voiceless. Now they have spoken and they have been heard. They generously in that statement sought to honour and commend the community who went above and beyond. I join with them.

“I am faced with a very stark choice. You plainly are a danger. This is clearly a case which would require imprisonment for life with a minimum term of six to eight years.

“All four experts…are agreed that prison would not protect the public or support your treatment. That must sound very weak to those who are the victims in the community of this. A hospital order sounds lenient. I hope during this hearing it has become a little clearer that a hospital order in fact may well last much longer in terms of its restriction of your freedom in a secure or medium-secure unit where you don’t have freedom to do what you want.”

Handing down a hospital order under s37 of the Mental Health Act with restrictions under s41, he added: “You will not be released from Rampton until and unless the experts consider that it may be appropriate to try you out in conditions of medium security, then low security, and then after some years, release. It will protect the public and ensure you never do anything like this again.”

Vicky Gleave, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS South West, said: “Hubert Brown’s death was a tragic and deeply distressing crime and our thoughts remain with his family as they mourn their loss. “There can be no doubt that Christina Howell unlawfully killed Mr Brown and that this was a race-hate crime. “We accepted the plea to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility after a review of comprehensive medical evidence from two independent experts. This concluded that Christina Howell was suffering from a medical condition that substantially impaired her judgement and that she would not have attacked and killed Hubert Brown had she not been mentally ill. “The legal bar to accepting such a plea is very high and we have to be sure that a jury presented with all the evidence would reach the same conclusion. We are certain this high bar was met in this case. “Mr Brown was a much-loved member of the community, and we recognise that this violent, racist crime has had a profound impact, not just on his family and friends, but on the whole community. We have met with Mr Brown’s family and community members to explain our decision-making. “Our thoughts remain with all those who loved and cared for Mr Brown at this extremely difficult time.”

Detective Inspector Nadine Partridge, who led the team investigating Mr Brown’s death, said: “Christina Howell has shown no remorse for the killing of Hubert Brown, known lovingly as Isaac. This was an unprovoked, senseless, and vile racist attack on a man who was simply going about his life — a man who did nothing wrong. “While we respect the decision of the court, today’s sentence is not the outcome Isaac’s family had hoped for — and certainly not the justice they feel he deserved. “Isaac was a kind, deeply loved individual whose loss has left a permanent void in the lives of those who knew him. His family has shown incredible strength, dignity, and courage throughout this long and painful legal process. They’ve stood for him every step of the way and carried their grief with grace. “Our thoughts remain with them — not just today, but as they continue to navigate life without Isaac. “I also want to acknowledge and thank the members of the public who acted with bravery in a moment of horror. They tried to save Isaac, they detained the attacker, and they were willing to testify in court. Their actions were courageous and selfless. “This has been a heart-breaking case, and this sentence may not feel like justice, but our hope is that today brings some measure of peace to Isaac’s loved ones.”

Temba Mahari and Alex Raikes of SARI

Statement from Stand Against Racism & Inequality: