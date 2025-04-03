Former police officer jailed for child sex offences

A former police officer who pleaded guilty to offences under the Sexual Offences and Protection of Children Acts has been sentenced to two years and eight months at Exeter Crown Court today (Thursday 3 April).

Thomas Kettleborough, 35, formerly an Inspector at Avon and Somerset Police, pleaded guilty in February to arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence; attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child; attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity; one count of engaging in sexual communication with a child; and four counts of making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

On Wednesday 12 March, an accelerated misconduct hearing was held at Avon and Somerset Police’s Headquarters at which Kettleborough was dismissed and barred from policing and other law enforcement agencies after allegations of gross misconduct against him were proven.

Kettleborough was arrested in July 2023 by officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) after communicating with and travelling to meet who he thought was a child. Instead, he was met by officers from the unit and arrested.

The further offences, including using Snapchat to sexually communicate with a boy, and making more than 150 indecent images of children, were discovered following examination of his phone and computer.

In a statement prepared for the sentencing hearing, the mother of a victim, said:

“I now live every day in fear for my children’s safety and the guilt I feel as a parent that I couldn’t protect my child has eaten away at me…But the reality is, it isn’t my son’s fault or anything I did or didn’t do as a parent. My son is a victim. It has affected the whole family more than I can ever explain, but I am so proud that my son had the strength and courage to come forward.”

Police have shared the Snapchat username and avatar used by Thomas Kettleborough to help identify any further victims of his offending.

Detective Inspector Dave Wells, who led the investigation, said: “The serious sexual offences against children that he’s been convicted of span a period of four years. Thomas Kettleborough was in a position of trust at the time, both as a police officer and as a volunteer for the Sea Cadets and the Royal Lifesaving Society, however he concealed his true identity through an online persona as ‘Liam’, ‘L S’ and ‘Liamss5506’. “Specialist investigators are ready to listen and investigate any reports relating to Thomas Kettleborough or any other matters of concern. I want people to know that they will be believed. “Thomas Kettleborough is now behind bars. I hope if there are others that have been affected by this case, they now feel empowered to tell someone, if they are ready to do so.” Assistant Chief Constable Joanne Hall, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: “The public will be appalled by the vile and manipulative actions of this former officer. “He was caught following a policing operation designed to keep children safe which has resulted in his wider offending being identified. “We fully welcome the fact he has been jailed today which will protect children from further harm and our thoughts are with those directly impacted by his crimes. “As well as encouraging the public to report any further concerns to the investigation team, we’ll be offering welfare support to our own staff, especially those who worked with him who’ve been left distressed by the terrible crimes he’s admitted to.”

Kettleborough was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

If you have any relevant information and want to speak to specialist officers directly about this case, you can contact officers online here: Contact us | Avon and Somerset Police and please use the reference number 5224157243. If you’re not able to contact us online, please call 101 and use the same reference number.

It is never too late to report an offence. If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, you don’t even have to speak to the police. Find out more about what support is available to you at the ‘When you are ready’ website here: When You Are Ready

The full misconduct hearing outcome has been added to the misconduct section of our website.