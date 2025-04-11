Four arrested as suspected class A drugs seized during warrant in Bridgwater

Four arrests have been made after a drugs warrant was carried out in Bridgwater this morning (Friday 11 April).

A quantity of suspected cocaine and heroin was also seized.

Two women, aged in their 30s and 40s, and two men, in their 40s and 60s, were arrested when a warrant was executed under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 at an address in Taunton Road, Bridgwater.

All four remain in custody at this time and our enquiries are ongoing.

We are grateful for information provided by the public to help us tackle suspected drug-dealing in communities.