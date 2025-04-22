Increase in targeted patrols helps tackle anti-social behaviour and violence across Avon and Somerset 

Avon and Somerset police officers spent more than 10,000 hours on additional foot patrols targeting anti-social behaviour (ASB) and serious violence during a 12-month period between April 2024 and March 2025. The proactive patrols, delivered by police officers and local authority street marshals, came on top of the day-to-day responsibilities of Avon and Somerset Police’s neighbourhood policing teams.

Designed to reduce crime and improve community safety, the increased presence of uniformed officers in 72 locations resulted in:

174 ASB interventions

121 arrests

74 intel submissions

56 stop searches

13 weapons recovered

This is a notable increase since the midway point of the operation in October 2024 when 71 ASB interventions, 67 arrests, 35 stop searches and 9 weapons seized were reported, reinforcing the importance of highly visible neighbourhood policing in our communities.

Making our communities safer

The positive outcomes from the year-long operation were made possible by the Home Office’s Hotspot Response Fund. This funding, allocated to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC), was part of a national effort to disrupt perpetrators and alleviate the devastating effects of ASB and serious violence offences, such as knife crime, in our neighbourhoods. In collaboration with the Avon and Somerset OPCC and local authorities, officers patrolled in areas where data and community intelligence suggested offenders were most likely to cause harm, focusing on the busiest locations.

The strength of this kind of tactical policing work was evidenced on Saturday 29 March when two patrol officers recognised a small group of people suspected of being involved in a drug exchange on Cannon Street, Bristol. Following a short foot chase, a 19-year-old man was arrested soon after on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug. A later search of the immediate surroundings uncovered a knife that had been disposed of quickly. In custody, the suspect was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place. He was bailed until 16 May.

Chief Inspector Scott Hill said: “Anti-social behaviour and serious violence are a blight to our communities. Although these offences are committed by the minority, the impact can be huge and wide-ranging, causing harassment, alarm and distress to local people.

“We are here to serve and protect you, and this includes taking proactive measures to make our neighbourhoods safer. Thanks to the Home Office’s Hotspot Response Fund, we’ve had dedicated resources to do this. Through the increased visibility of uniformed officers and an intelligence-led patrol plan, we’ve identified known offenders, dealt with crime and anti-social behaviour in action, and listened to concerned community members about the issues they’re facing.

“Our officers have done a fantastic job conducting these patrols. Although enforcement is sometimes necessary, the positive outcomes reported were only a part of the year-long operation. What’s also been crucial has been building bonds with local communities and businesses, encouraging reporting, sharing crime prevention advice and giving the reassurance people need that we are looking out for them.

“I’m pleased with the gains we’re making but there’s more to be done to drive down crime in our cities, towns and rural locations. Because of this, our data-informed and community intelligence-driven operation will continue in 2025/26.”

Early intervention and prevention

To complement patrol activity and enforcement in 2024/25, the Home Office funding was also invested into a variety of local initiatives, with police and local partners working closely to address the drivers of these behaviours. Examples include:

Detached youth work with people most at risk of becoming victims or perpetrators of crime within patrol areas

Deployment of ‘teachable moments’ engagement vehicles, involving police officers and youth workers supporting positive engagement with young people on a range of issues (e.g. personal safety, underage drinking and anti-social behaviour) and signposting them to available community resources

Delivery of early intervention training on knife crime and bleed kit usage, to increase public safety and prevent knife crime by addressing the root causes of violence before it escalates.

The impact of this activity has been significant, not only in terms of reach – the number of people who have engaged with youth provision or received education – but also in terms of improved future outcomes. In some cases, young people involved in these initiatives have gone on to take an active role in prevention by becoming mentors themselves and positively contributing to their communities.

Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody said: “This targeted funding is really welcome. It enables our police service and local authority partners to focus on high-priority areas with significant issues related to anti-social behaviour and serious violence. Their increased presence in these communities will continue to provide much-needed reassurance to those who are on the receiving end of these behaviours. I’m pleased to see the impact of the enhanced patrols and other activities.

“Following this work, I will ask the police and partners to use the insights gained over the past 12 months to guide their patrol priorities and preventative opportunities in the future. It’s crucial that the communities most affected by these issues feel the benefit of these additional resources.”

Witnessed anti-social behaviour or crime? Report it

Everybody has the right to feel safe where they live, and we all have a part to play. If you are worried about anti-social behaviour or crime in your neighbourhood, you can report it via Avon and Somerset Police’s web form: Report | Avon and Somerset Police

Alternatively, you can report to Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously: Giving information anonymously | Crimestoppers

While you may not see an immediate response after filing a report, each and every one is valuable and helps the police build an accurate intelligence picture. This enables our teams to effectively target resources in areas where they are most needed.

We also encourage you to use the StreetSafe app to anonymously report safety concerns in public spaces: Report feeling unsafe in public spaces (StreetSafe) | Avon and Somerset Police This tool is not for reporting crime or disorder.