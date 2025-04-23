Renewed appeal after sexual assault

There is 1 related update to this story 14 April 2025:Man arrested and detectives search for witness to sexual assault

We’re renewing our appeal for witnesses, footage and other information after a woman was sexually assaulted in Yeovil.

It happened at about 9.30pm on Sunday 13 April in Milford Dip, off Milford Road.

A man dragged the woman off the path and sexually assaulted her. She was able to break free and run to a nearby house for help.

The householders called 999 just before 9.50pm and officers attended by 10.10pm.

A man was arrested that evening after being found in the area. He was later released on conditional bail after the woman was able to share a fuller description with officers.

She described the attacker as in his forties, very tall, about 6ft 2, well-built and heavy. He was white, with short dark hair, stubble and a tattoo on his left arm. He wore a grey polo top and blue jeans and smelt of alcohol and cigarettes.

The woman also said she had noticed someone sitting in a “small green car” on Melrose Road, who may have seen part of the incident.

Officers have carried out numerous enquiries and issued a witness appeal the day after the attack.

Were you in the Goldcroft, Milford Road and Melrose Road area between 9pm and 10pm on Sunday 13 April?

Did you see anything suspicious, or do you have any dashcam, doorbell, CCTV or other relevant footage?