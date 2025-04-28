Renewed appeal following assault in Bristol

There is 1 related update to this story 20 March 2025:CCTV appeal following assault in Bristol

We are making a renewed appeal for information and releasing footage of a man we wish to speak to in connection with an assault.

Two women were assaulted at around 1.50am in Temple Back, Bristol, on Saturday 22 February.

One of the victims had her hair pulled and brought to the ground. The second victim was bitten on the arm and required hospital treatment.

CCTV footage shows a man, believed to be carrying a stick, who we hope can assist our enquiries and asking the public to help us identify.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short, blonde hair and he is shown wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and black trainers.

If you saw anything, or recognise the individual pictured, please call us.