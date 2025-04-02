Six jailed after officers find cocaine worth £2.4m in car boot

Six people have been jailed for a combined total of more than 60 years for their role in a drugs supply network which saw officers seize cocaine with a street value of £2.4m.

The six received jail sentences at a hearing in Taunton Crown Court, sitting at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court, on Monday 31 March. During the hearing, Judge Paul Cook said the drug supply was on an “industrial scale” involving “eye-watering” quantities.

Those sentenced were:

Thomas Beasley, 35, of Apple Tree Close, Norton Fitzwarren – jailed for 14 years and seven months after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cocaine (pictured top left)

Devon Feltham, 32, of Birch Grove, Chard – jailed for 12 years after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine (pictured bottom left)

Courtney Feltham, 24, of Birch Grove, Chard – jailed for 10 years after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine (pictured bottom middle)

Rachael Beer, 47, of Beach Road, Weston-super-Mare – jailed for nine years and seven months after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property (cash) (pictured top right)

Harry Dyer, 32, of Cedern Avenue, Weston-super-Mare – jailed for nine years and four months after admitting two counts of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply ketamine (pictured top middle)

Joel Powis, 36, of Brockley Crescent, Weston-super-Mare – jailed for six years and seven months after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine (pictured bottom right)

Officers detained Rachael Beer in Weston-super-Mare on Wednesday 24 January following an intelligence-led operation.

In the boot of her car, they found 30 kilos of cocaine, with a street value of £2.4m (some of the seized drugs pictured below)

A further search of her home led to the discovery of a safe containing more than £34,000 in cash, as well as a cash counting machine.

Analysis of her mobile phone led to officers arresting Devon Feltham and Courtney Feltham, as evidence showed they were involved in the collection and re-distribution of cocaine consignments on a regular basis, estimated to be around 170 kilos in total.

The group had been communicating through an encrypted messaging app between September 2023 and January 2024.

Further enquiries led to other offenders being identified – Thomas Beasley, Joel Powis and Harry Dyer – who were all arrested in April 2024. Around 100 grams of ketamine was found during a search of Dyer’s garage.