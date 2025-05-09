Closure order for Bridgwater property linked to drug-related ASB 

A house in Bridgwater has received a three-month closure order due to a large number of reports from the community about drug-related anti-social behaviour (ASB) at the address.

The property, in Fairfax Road, is owned by Homes in Sedgemoor, who will now gain mandatory possession of the property following the hearing on 28 April at Taunton Magistrates’ Court. It will remain closed to all people for the duration of the order, which could be extended after the initial three months. If anyone enters the property during this period, they will be committing an offence and may be arrested.

The closure of the property follows a Community Protection Warning issued to the occupant in November 2024 in relation to ASB and crime at the address.

Reported issues included drug dealing, suspected violence, shouting, fighting, banging on doors, criminal damage, and high numbers of visitors coming to and from the address at all times of day and night, some of whom stayed days at a time and were known by the police for various offences. For example, on 27 January this year, neighbourhood police officers attended the property and located a woman inside who was wanted on warrant for thefts in the local area. She was arrested and removed from the property.

Some of the visitors had also been identified as highly vulnerable and at risk of exploitation. On 22 February, officers were alerted to a man suspected of being held against his will at the same address. He was identified as a vulnerable person, with diagnosed autism and mental health problems, so safeguarding measures were put in place to protect him from further harm.

Most recently, a Section 8 search warrant was carried out at the address under the Police and Criminal Justice Act. Three people were arrested at the property and a mobile police station was set up nearby to reassure and provide support to residents.

After the closure was announced, a neighbour remarked: “The street is the quietest it’s been in 15 years, so I want to thank you.”

Neighbourhood Inspector Sarah Knight said: “The closure of this property is a huge relief for residents on the street. They can finally live their lives without fear of abuse, crime, noise and drug dealing.

“I cannot overestimate how much of a toll it takes on a person’s wellbeing to reside near persistent anti-social behaviour for months and, in this case, years.

“I’m grateful for the community’s patience, resilience and due diligence in reporting issues. It’s because of neighbour reports and impact statements that we were able to build a robust case to put before the court and secure the order.

“This process took time in order to gather evidence and provide sufficient support to the occupant of the offending property. Nevertheless, I hope this closure will reassure Somerset residents that reporting issues does make a difference.”

How to report anti-social behaviour

The quickest way of reporting an issue is via Avon and Somerset Police’s web form: Report anti-social behaviour | Avon and Somerset Police

If you feel scared or anxious about involving the police, you can also report an issue 100 per cent anonymously via Crimestoppers: Giving information anonymously | Crimestoppers