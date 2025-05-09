Drug dealer jailed after £700k-worth of cocaine seized

A 29-year-old drug dealer has been jailed after officers discovered a significant quantity of cocaine.

Warren Chiddy, of Staple Grove, Keynsham, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 8 May) to six years and four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine).

On Monday 24 March, officers from the Keynsham Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Staple Grove.

Upon searching the address, officers located two carrier bags containing several packages of cocaine.

Working with the Serious and Organised Crime Investigation Team, further drugs were found in a safe in the bedroom and, following analysis, were established to be 8.7kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of more than £700,000.

Following enquiries to identify and then locate Warren Chiddy, a wanted appeal was issued on our social media accounts on Monday 31 March.

The following day, Chiddy was arrested and he was charged on Wednesday 2 April.