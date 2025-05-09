Drug dealer jailed after £700k-worth of cocaine seized
A 29-year-old drug dealer has been jailed after officers discovered a significant quantity of cocaine.
Warren Chiddy, of Staple Grove, Keynsham, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 8 May) to six years and four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (cocaine).
On Monday 24 March, officers from the Keynsham Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Staple Grove.
Upon searching the address, officers located two carrier bags containing several packages of cocaine.
Working with the Serious and Organised Crime Investigation Team, further drugs were found in a safe in the bedroom and, following analysis, were established to be 8.7kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of more than £700,000.
Following enquiries to identify and then locate Warren Chiddy, a wanted appeal was issued on our social media accounts on Monday 31 March.
The following day, Chiddy was arrested and he was charged on Wednesday 2 April.
Sgt Rob Turner, from the Keynsham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The seizure of almost nine kilograms of cocaine represents a significant disruption to the supply of illegal drugs in our community.
“The action taken by the neighbourhood policing team reflects the dedication and diligence of our officers in responding to community intelligence, targeting organised crime and keeping the public safe.
“Drugs have a detrimental impact on our communities, and are commonly linked with violent crime. It is vital that we target drugs lines which seek to sell and distribute harmful drugs through apps, social media and street dealing.
“We urge our communities to tell us if they see anything suspicious or have any concerns about drug use and supply. Any amount of information can support us in creating a wider intelligence picture, which can help us to bring criminals like Chiddy to justice.”
