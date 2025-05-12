Kind-hearted man remembered by family following fatal collision

There is 1 related update to this story 7 May 2025:Witnesses sought following fatal collision

A ‘kind’ and ‘loyal’ man with a passion for cars and motorbikes has been remembered by his family following his death last week.

Paul Clark, aged 64 from Mangotsfield, sadly died following a three-vehicle collision on the A46 in Old Sodbury on Wednesday 7 May at around 1pm.

Officers and paramedics provided medical attention to Paul, however he was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Our thoughts remain with his family during this incredibly difficult time and they continue to be offered specialist support from a family liaison officer.

Paying tribute to Paul, known lovingly as Clarky to his friends and family, they described him as a ‘brilliant handy man’ who will be sorely missed.

They added: “Clarky was a brilliant, kind, loyal man. He was a husband to Susan, a father to Natalie and Mitch, a father-in-law to Ash and Sophie, a grandad – or ‘grandad bald-y pants’ to Leo, Jaxson, Elsie, Bella and Edie, a son to Joan and Robin and big brother to Sarah and Helen. He was a friend to many. “He had a passion for cars and motorbikes and was a member of many different clubs, including the Jaguar Club and Ford Consul Club. He was a truly social man. “He loved riding his motorbike, touring around Europe and local places. “He was a brilliant handyman and would do his best to help anyone who asked, from building structures to fixing anything. “He also loved a challenge, such as running many marathons including the London Marathon, attempting the Three Peaks Challenge and many more. “He will truly be missed by everyone who knew him.”

If you were in the area and witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to police, or have relevant footage which could aid our investigation, we want to hear from you.