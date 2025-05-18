Man arrested following serious assault in Weston-super-Mare

There is 1 related update to this story 16 May 2025:Man in hospital after serious assault in Weston-super-Mare

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a stabbing in Weston-super-Mare.

Officers were called to Ashcombe Road at around 3.15am on Thursday 15 May following reports of a man with knife injuries.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

Last night (Saturday 17 May), officers arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers continue to carry out additional patrols in the area.

We are still appealing for any witnesses to come forward. If you can help, please call 101 and quote reference 5225135467.