Teenager sentenced for minibus arson in Taunton

A teenager has been sentenced after setting fire to seven minibuses, including specially-adapted vehicles, in Silk Mills Park and Ride, in Taunton, last month.

The incident happened on Saturday 26 April and destroyed the vehicles.

The teenager, who was 17 at the time of the offence, pleaded guilty to six offences:

Two counts of arson, both at Silk Mills Park and Ride, namely to an Audi A1 on Friday 25 April and the minibuses on 26 April

Affray on 27 April

Criminal damage to two cars on 27 April

Assault by beating an emergency worker on 27 April.

He was sentenced at Exeter Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday 29 May) to a two-year detention and training order and ordered to pay £600 compensation to victims whose vehicles were damaged.