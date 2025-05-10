Three arrested and in custody after serious assault in Newtown Park

There is 1 related update to this story 9 May 2025:Witnesses needed after man attacked

Three people have been arrested in connection with the serious assault in a Bristol park earlier this week.

Officers were called to Newtown Park, near Hassell Drive, by the ambulance service at about 11.30pm on Thursday 8 May.

A man in his 20s suffered knife wounds and said he had been attacked by multiple males who made off on bikes. The victim remains in hospital.

Two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old male were arrested at approximately 9.40pm last night (Friday 9 May). All are currently in police custody.

Detectives will be carrying out a significant number of enquiries throughout the day as the investigation into what happened continues.

We’d still ask anyone with information that could help those enquiries to please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5225129176.