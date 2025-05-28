Three charged following serious assault at Cribbs Causeway

There is 1 related update to this story 27 May 2025:Arrests and appeal after boy stabbed

Three teenagers have been charged after a boy was stabbed in South Gloucestershire earlier this week.

Three 16-year-old boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 28 May).

One boy has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place

The second boy has been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place

The third boy has been charged with assault by causing actual bodily harm

All three have also been charged with affray.

The charges come after an incident in which a 15-year-old body was assaulted in the underpass between The Mall and The Venue, at Cribbs Causeway, just after 5.40pm on Monday 26 May.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

While it is believed there is no wider risk to the public, uniformed officers continue to carry out high visibility patrols in the area. The police community contact vehicle is also in place should members of the public require any further support or have any questions.