Appeal after man found injured in wood
We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a man was found with significant head injuries in woodland in Bath.
Officers were contacted just after 3am on Wednesday 4 June by a caller who had heard someone shouting in pain.
The attending officers found the injured man in a tent in woods off The Weal, Weston. He went to hospital where he remains for treatment. He has serious injuries which are not currently believed to be life-threatening. His next of kin are aware.
Three men in their thirties were arrested later the same day on suspicion of attempted murder.
One man remains in police custody today, Thursday 5 June, while two others have since been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.
Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Scott Hill said: “You’ll see an increased police presence in the area as further enquiries are carried out. We don’t believe there is any wider risk to the public as the individuals involved are understood to be known to one another.
“Uniformed neighbourhood officers will be in the area today, supporting the investigation, so if you have any concerns, do please speak with them.
“This investigation is still in its early stages and if you have any information or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help, we’d like to hear from you.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225155033, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.