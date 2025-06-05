Appeal after man found injured in wood

There is 1 related update to this story 4 June 2025:Three arrested following serious assault in Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a man was found with significant head injuries in woodland in Bath.

Officers were contacted just after 3am on Wednesday 4 June by a caller who had heard someone shouting in pain.

The attending officers found the injured man in a tent in woods off The Weal, Weston. He went to hospital where he remains for treatment. He has serious injuries which are not currently believed to be life-threatening. His next of kin are aware.

Three men in their thirties were arrested later the same day on suspicion of attempted murder.

One man remains in police custody today, Thursday 5 June, while two others have since been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.