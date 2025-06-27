Boy denies attempted murder charge

A 16-year-old boy has denied charges of attempted murder and affray at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 25 June.

The teenager is charged in connection with an attack on a boy aged 15 at Cribbs Causeway on Monday 26 May. He was remanded in youth detention pending trial on 24 November 2025.

A second boy, also 16, has denied charges of affray and assault causing actual bodily harm and remains on conditional court bail pending a trial at Bristol Magistrates’ Court which is listed for 1 October 2025.

A third 16-year-old boy, who admitted possessing an offensive weapon (a knuckleduster) and affray, was handed a 12-month youth referral order by Bristol Magistrates on 25 June.

Another six teenagers have been arrested and remain on police bail as the police investigation into the incident continues.

Thankfully, the injured child continues to make good progress with his recovery.