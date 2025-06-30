Man charged with drug offences and assault in Bristol

An operation targeting drug supply in Bristol resulted in a 22-year-old man being arrested, charged, remanded and taken to court within a 24-hour period.

Denver Sall, of Barker Walk, was charged with five offences:

Two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug

Possession of criminal property

Assault with battery

Possession of a class B drug.

On Tuesday 24 June, officers detained Sall on Stapleton Road and seized a quantity of drugs at the scene, including crack cocaine and heroin, as well as a quantity of cash and two phones. A later Section 18 search of his home address led to the seizure of a further quantity of class A drugs.

Sall was remanded in custody before appearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 25 June where he admitted the charges. He will be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 31 July.

The driver of a car in which Sall was a passenger was arrested and released on bail while enquiries continue into his involvement in drug supply.

Neighbourhood Inspector Tom Tooth said: “This result demonstrates how the combined efforts of local policing and intelligence teams are key to tackling drug supply on our streets. “By listening to our communities and delivering visible patrols in key areas, we’re committed to making our communities safer, not only in big cities like Bristol but in locations across Avon and Somerset. “We understand that the open supply and use of class A drugs in this part of Bristol is a primary concern for local residents. Alongside our partners, we are trying to address this from many angles, including enforcement, engagement, and intervention.”

If you’re concerned about drug use and supply in your community, we urge you to contact us on 101 or via our website: Report drug dealing and use | Avon and Somerset Police

