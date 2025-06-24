Neighbourhood Policing in action: How a PCSO’s rural patrol helped police recover stolen property

A PCSO’s proactive engagement with a local resident in a rural Somerset village has directly contributed to the recovery of suspected stolen tools – demonstrating the vital role neighbourhood policing plays in crime prevention and community reassurance.

In April this year, PCSO Tony Wearmouth was carrying out high-visibility patrols in Churchstanton, near Taunton, following a series of shed and garage break-ins in the area. He stopped to chat with a local resident about recent incidents and offered advice on how to report any suspicious activity.

Just a few hours later, the resident called 999 after noticing two people acting suspiciously outside his property, before leaving the area in a white van.

Police later identified a white Citroen Berlingo van abandoned near Ilminster believed to be linked to the report. Officers inspecting the van found tools, pictured, which are believed to have been stolen.

Enquiries to identify the occupants of the van continue.

Tony has since signed the resident up to Farm Watch, a rural crime prevention network that helps connect communities with local policing teams and share alerts.

“This was just about doing my job – being visible and having conversations with the people in my community,” Tony said. “Sometimes that’s all it takes to make a difference.”

Neighbourhood Policing Week (23–29 June) celebrates the officers and PCSOs who work day in, day out to build trust, solve problems and keep people safe. Tony’s story is a great example of how strong community relationships and timely reporting can deliver real results.