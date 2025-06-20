Neighbourhood Policing Week 2025: Building Safer, Stronger Communities 

This week (June 23–29) is Neighbourhood Policing Week – a chance to shine a spotlight on the officers, PCSOs, volunteers and staff who serve our communities every day.

Neighbourhood policing is about visible, community-based policing. It’s about building trust, tackling local problems, safeguarding vulnerable people, and working with partners to create long-term solutions. Whether it’s patrolling parks and high streets, visiting schools, or helping to prevent anti-social behaviour, neighbourhood teams are a vital part of local policing.

This year’s Neighbourhood Policing Week also marks the start of a major national shift – the rollout of the new Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, backed by £200 million in government funding.

Throughout the week, we’ll be sharing stories from across Avon and Somerset – profiling some of our dedicated officers and PCSOs, and spotlighting local policing in action across our social media channels using the hashtag #NeighbourhoodPolicingWeek.

What is the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee? The Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee is a national pledge to restore visible, accessible policing in every community by 2029. It places a renewed focus on prevention, visibility and public confidence, underpinned by five key commitments: Police back on the beat – visible, intelligence-led patrols in every local area, protected from redeployment Community-led policing – a named, contactable officer or PCSO for every neighbourhood Professional excellence – a career pathway and proactive problem-solving training A crackdown on anti-social behaviour – stronger tools and a lead officer in every force Safer town centres – a focus on shoplifting, street theft and protecting retail workers Read more about the Neighbourhood Guarantee and what it means for neighbourhood policing in Avon and Somerset here.

What do neighbourhood teams do?

Neighbourhood policing teams are made up of:

Police officers

PCSOs

Special constables, volunteers and police staff

They work in communities, engaging with the public, local businesses, schools, colleges and other organisations. They:

Respond to local concerns

Gather community intelligence

Safeguard children and vulnerable adults

Prevent problems from escalating

Build long-term solutions in partnership with other agencies

Neighbourhood officers are a visible presence – providing reassurance, responding to anti-social behaviour, and deterring crime before it happens. PCSOs often lead on engagement, community patrols, and school liaison, helping to build trusted relationships.

Career Spotlight: Police Community Support Officer Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) are a visible and trusted presence in our neighbourhoods. They patrol on foot or by bike, listen to residents’ concerns, and help resolve local issues – from tackling antisocial behaviour to visiting schools and supporting vulnerable people. While they don’t have powers of arrest, PCSOs play a vital role in building trust, preventing crime, and helping people feel safe. No two days are the same – one moment you might be managing traffic at a collision, the next visiting a local college or checking in with a concerned resident. PCSOs are great communicators who enjoy working with others, staying calm under pressure, and making a difference where it matters most. Interested in a career as a Police Community Support Officer? Recruitment for Police Community Support officers will be re-opening soon. To learn more about the role, requirements, and recruitment process, visit PCSO jobs | Avon and Somerset Police.

How to contact your local Neighbourhood team

To find your local policing team, contact details and latest priorities, visit:

Your area | Avon and Somerset Police

You can also follow updates from your local team on social media. During Neighbourhood Policing Week, our teams will be sharing insight into their work, answering questions, and celebrating their connection with the communities they serve.

Follow your local Neighbourhood Policing Facebook accounts for latest updates: