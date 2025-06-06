Seventh arrest made in ongoing attempted murder investigation

There is 1 related update to this story 4 June 2025:Appeal after five arrests made following fail to stop collisions – Bristol

Two more arrests have been made as part of an ongoing attempted murder investigation in south Bristol.

Detectives are investigating two collisions that happened in Hartcliffe on Thursday 29 May and we believe they are linked.

The first occurred in Teyfant Road at about 12.30pm, leaving two people on a Sur-ron bike fortunately without serious injuries.

Five hours later the second happened in Hareclive Road in which an off-road bike rider sustained facial injuries requires hospital treatment.

In both incidents a black Mini Cooper failed to stop at the scene.

Seven people have now been arrested and questioned in connection with our enquiries, following the further two arrests in the past 48 hours. All have been released on conditional bail.

Uniformed officers have been carrying out more patrols in the area since last week’s incidents and we’d continue to ask anyone with concerns to speak to officers.

We’d continue to ask for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward. If you can help us with any of our enquiries, please get in touch through our website or via 101 and quote reference 5225149893.