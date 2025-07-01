Avon and Somerset Police backs national effort to tackle anti-social behaviour during awareness week 

For Anti-Social Behaviour Week 2025 (30 June–6 July), Avon and Somerset Police will be renewing their call to the public to take a stand against anti-social behaviour (ASB) and report persistent issues and incidents causing harassment, alarm and distress on people’s doorsteps.

This call-to-action follows recent research from YouGov that more than 50 per cent of victims and witnesses do not report anti-social behaviour they experience.

Chief Inspector Will Barlow, ASB Lead at Avon and Somerset Police, said: “The destructive nature of anti-social behaviour is often underestimated until it lands on your doorstep. The harmful actions of others can make people’s lives a misery and take away their feeling of safety in their own home. This will never be acceptable. “As a police force, we’re determined to make Avon and Somerset neighbourhoods safer for all. This year, we’ve been strengthening our response to anti-social behaviour and crime by focusing resources and increasing uniformed patrols in areas where issues are continuously reported. “We urge community members to not suffer in silence and talk to us. Our neighbourhood officers and dedicated ASB teams are here for you – to problem-solve, support victims, and deal with offenders proportionately. With your help, we can collectively make our streets safer.”

Anti-social behaviour can encompass both civil and criminal matters, so close partnership working between the police, councils, housing associations, charities, youth organisations and community groups is instrumental to protecting Avon and Somerset communities.

When a police response is needed, neighbourhood policing and ASB teams investigate issues reported and use a range of legislation and powers to manage behaviour and prevent escalation. Stepped interventions increase in severity when previous ASB powers and offers of support have been exhausted, which may lead to court orders and criminal proceedings.

Between 1 January and 1 June 2025, neighbourhood teams have already issued:

195 Community Protection Warnings

47 Community Protection Notices

29 Criminal Behaviour Orders

5 Closure Orders

However, early intervention and prevention tactics, such as diversionary schemes and support networks for vulnerable people, will continue to be Avon and Somerset Police’s preferred approach to enforcement.

Clare Moody, Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset, said: “Anti-social behaviour (ASB) disrupts lives and undermines community wellbeing. Strengthening neighbourhood policing is one of my key priorities – including increased police visibility to disrupt anti-social behaviour.

“I know we can achieve even more by continuing to work together and taking action to prevent harm and create safer, stronger communities.

“I’m also proud to fund support for victims of ASB through the Avon and Somerset Victim Service (ASVS partnership) so that those affected get specialist support.”

How to report

You can report individuals whose behaviour is causing harassment, alarm and distress to yourself and others on Avon and Somerset Police’s website or by calling 101. You can also visit your nearest police station (details here) or contact your local neighbourhood team (details here).

For civil matters, report your concerns to your local council or housing association – only through strong local partnerships can we meet the growing challenge of ASB and ensure people feel safe where they live.