Bath property in tourist hotspot closed due to drugs and anti-social behaviour 

A flat in Bath has received a closure order due to continued reports from the community about drug-related anti-social behaviour (ASB) and disorder at the address.

Bath Magistrates’ Court granted the three-month closure order for the city centre property, located in Abbey Green Courtyard, on Monday 14 July.

The property, owned by housing association Curo, will remain closed to all people for the duration of the order. This could be extended after the initial three months. If anyone enters the property during this period, they will be committing an offence and may be arrested.

Reported issues include:

Multiple public order offences, involving physical altercations inside and outside the property and frequent shouting and swearing

Drug-related activities, including substance use and dealing suspected to be taking place within the flat, along with regular cannabis smoking

A high turnover of visitors, including known drug users

Wanted people seeking refuge within the premises, requiring police intervention

Criminal damage to the property, such as people forcefully kicking the entrance door when unable to gain access

Thefts from local shops, with stolen goods being handled from the flat

The Abbey Green area is a popular tourist destination in Bath, surrounded by many local businesses such as The Bath Bun and The Colombian Company. It is also home to a giant plane tree – a National Heritage site protected under a tree preservation order.

On 23 April this year, police responded to a suspected firearms incident linked to the offending flat. The disturbance caused widespread distress among residents and businesses, as well as substantial financial losses for nearby shops and cafes which were forced to close.

Police Sergeant Michelle Munro, of Bath City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The persistent drugs activity at the flat, and related disorder spilling into public spaces, has had a severe impact on the local community. “The anti-social and often aggressive behaviour of the occupant and visitors has caused distress and disruption, with businesses having to halt trading on a few occasions. “I acknowledge the frustration felt by many towards the police’s response, believing we didn’t do enough quickly enough. I assure you we’re strengthening our local neighbourhood policing teams, building capacity to better support you and tackle ASB and crime on our streets. “This was a complex case, and efforts were ongoing to manage the occupant’s behaviour with offers of support, interventions and injunctions. These measures were ignored so we had no option but to pursue the court order. “Thanks to today’s outcome at court, a weight can be lifted from residents’ shoulders and local businesses will be able to provide a service to the public in safety once more.”

A closure notice was served to the tenant of the Abbey Green flat on Monday 30 June, which was extended until 14 July when the court hearing took place.

Local restaurateur Laurence Swan, owner of the The Bath Bun and Hands Georgian Tearooms, said: “The Abbey Quarter Business Association have made representations to a number of stakeholders over the conduct and anti-social behaviour that surrounds the tenant at the flat for almost nine years. We are very disappointed that it’s taken so long to get to this position. “The Abbey Green Quarter, particularly the cafe beneath the flat, has had to endure the wholly unacceptable behaviour related to the property affecting not only the business but the locals, visitors and tourists. “We all welcome the news that the small independent group of businesses that work extremely hard encouraging and welcoming customers into their shops, restaurants and hotels can finally go about their busy lives and, once again, be custodians of the Abbey Green without fear of abuse or violence. “We are grateful to Avon and Somerset Police, who drove the campaign, along with many other stakeholders, including the Bath BID, the security teams from major neighbouring stores, and Curo housing association involved in the case.”

Only through strong local partnerships can communities meet the growing challenge of ASB and ensure people feel safe where they live.

Andrew Snee, Director of Housing at Curo, said: “Supporting communities is at the heart of everything we do at Curo, and we’re pleased that we were able to work with Avon and Somerset Police to achieve this closure order. “We always take reports of anti-social behaviour seriously, and we value our long-term partnership with the police which allows us to tackle these issues, support our customers and help keep the communities we serve stronger and safer.”

How to report anti-social behaviour

You can report people whose behaviour is causing harassment, alarm and distress to yourself and others via Avon and Somerset Police’s web form or by calling 101.

You can also visit your nearest police station (details here) or contact your local neighbourhood team (details here).

For civil matters (i.e. non-criminal behaviour such as noise nuisance, verbal abuse, fly-tipping and littering), report your concerns to your local council or housing association.