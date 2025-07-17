Major incident declared following collision on A396

There is 1 related update to this story 17 July 2025:Emergency services respond to A396 bus collision

A major incident has been declared as emergency services work together to respond to a collision involving a coach on the A396 this afternoon.

We understand the coach was carrying approximately 60-70 people and was heading to Minehead Middle School at the time.

We can confirm a number of casualties have been conveyed to hospital. The large majority of passengers have been taken to a rest centre in Wheddon Cross and we are working with the school to help them return at the earliest opportunity.

Officers are at the school to help with that process, and we would ask any parents to please head there.

The road remains closed. We’d please ask people avoid the area so emergency services’ response to this incident is not impacted.

We also ask for the public’s patience at this time. This is an ongoing incident and we will provide further updates as soon as they become available.